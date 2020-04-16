Rapid Energy is a nationwide temporary heating and hot water solutions provider. We design, specify and build our own packaged boilers in-house for temporary hire and long term rental. We provide a full turnkey solution for businesses, across our entire fleet of equipment.
We’re a critical partner to businesses across the UK, providing a 24 hour a day, 7 days a week, emergency response service. Our rapid response team can deliver, install and commission a boiler of your specification within hours of receiving your call.
Purchasing a critical asset, like a new boiler plant, can be very capital intensive for any business. In uncertain economic times, more and more businesses are seeking alternative solutions to retain their existing capital. Utilising more cost effective solutions such as renting critical assets, is a very attractive option.
Our fleet of packaged boilers use the latest equipment and technology to produce maximum efficiencies for our clients. All of our boilers are equipped with Priva technology, allowing our teams to remotely monitor fuel levels and control the temperature of each boiler. This technology saves our clients valuable time and money.
Are you working on a project that requires a temporary boiler? Arrange your free, comprehensive site survey and estimate today.
Do you need urgent heating and/or hot water for your building or facility? We can be onsite within hours of receiving your call.